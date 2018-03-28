Most read
- W.Va. AG Targets Elder Abuse and Exploitation with New Prosecution Unit, Hotline
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Attorney General Morrisey Issues Statement on Vatican’s Approval of Hospital Merger, Future Enforcement
- Huntington City Council Unanimously Passes Budget Estimate
- Princeton professor to deliver Moffat Lecture
- Cross Lanes Hotel Named Best of Wyndham Garden Hotels
- Career Services to host part-time job and internship fair
- New documentary about the fabled “Flatwoods Monster” of West Virginia to premier in Sutton on April 7th
Huntington Police Promotions, Swearing in
Wednesday, March 28, 2018 - 01:35 Updated 9 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
The department also promoted Reserve Officer Richard Brunton to Captain. Brunton has been a reserve with HPD for 25 years. Also sworn in today were three new reserve officers: Ronnie Hicks, Ron Keesee and Austin Weaver. Congratulations, gentlemen!
Pictured from left to right: Mayor Williams, Hicks, Keesee, Weaver, Brunton, Colyer, and Interim Chief Hank Dial.