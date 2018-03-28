Huntington Police Promotions, Swearing in

City of Huntington/HPD Photo

The Huntington Police Department conducted a promotion ceremony today for Cpl. John Colyer, who has been an officer for four years.





The department also promoted Reserve Officer Richard Brunton to Captain. Brunton has been a reserve with HPD for 25 years. Also sworn in today were three new reserve officers: Ronnie Hicks, Ron Keesee and Austin Weaver. Congratulations, gentlemen!



Pictured from left to right: Mayor Williams, Hicks, Keesee, Weaver, Brunton, Colyer, and Interim Chief Hank Dial.

