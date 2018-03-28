Huntington Police Promotions, Swearing in

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, March 28, 2018 - 01:35 Updated 9 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Huntington Police Promotions, Swearing in
City of Huntington/HPD Photo
The Huntington Police Department conducted a promotion ceremony today for Cpl. John Colyer, who has been an officer for four years. 


The department also promoted Reserve Officer Richard Brunton to Captain. Brunton has been a reserve with HPD for 25 years. Also sworn in today were three new reserve officers: Ronnie Hicks, Ron Keesee and Austin Weaver. Congratulations, gentlemen!

Pictured from left to right: Mayor Williams, Hicks, Keesee, Weaver, Brunton, Colyer, and Interim Chief Hank Dial.
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus