W.Va. AG Pushes Medicaid Reform to Stop Abuse and Neglect

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a bipartisan group of 49 attorneys general in calling upon Congress to ease federal restrictions that limit states’ ability to investigate and prosecute the abuse and neglect of Medicaid beneficiaries.

The attorneys general sent a letter to U.S. Representatives Tim Walberg, R-Mich., and Peter Welch, D-Vt., in support of their legislation, H.R. 3891, which would expand the authority of Medicaid Fraud Control Units (MFCUs) to detect, investigate and prosecute Medicaid patient abuse in non-institutional settings.Attorney General Morrisey believes the legislation is crucial to reduce fraud and ensure access to quality medical care.“This change is vitally important because it eliminates the blinders current law places on MFCUs’ ability to detect, investigate and prosecute cases of abuse or neglect of Medicaid patients,” Attorney General Morrisey joined in writing. “H.R. 3891 proposes a common-sense change that will better protect an often-vulnerable population and will maximize the benefits and efficient use of MFCU assets.”The legislation came after Attorney General Morrisey was among a similar group of 38 attorneys general who wrote to then-U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price in May 2017, asking for changes in federal regulation to give the states this expanded authority.If enacted, the legislation would allow states to investigate and prosecute abuse and neglect of Medicaid beneficiaries in non-institutional settings and broaden their authority to screen complaints or reports alleging potential abuse or neglect.Under current law, MFCUs may investigate and prosecute patient abuse and neglect only if it occurs in a health care facility or, in some circumstances, in a board and care facility. That means other cases of abuse and neglect of Medicaid patients – such as in a home health care setting – fall outside the unit’s authority.The letter reinforces Attorney General Morrisey’s call to transfer West Virginia’s unit from the state Department of Health and Human Resources to his office. It also illustrates that most units, in fact 43 of 50, are housed within the state attorney general’s office.Such a move would fix deficiencies in West Virginia’s existing unit and yield greater efficiency and effectiveness to the benefit of the taxpayer.The attorneys general also stressed to the lawmakers the importance of expanding this authority in light of the national opioid epidemic. The bill would, for example, give states the authority to investigate and prosecute cases of unlawful opioid distribution to Medicaid beneficiaries, which under current law they may only do if the case occurred within a health care facility or a board and care facility.West Virginia signed the letter with attorneys general from Kansas, Connecticut, Oklahoma and Vermont, along with Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.A copy of the letter is available at