PSC and GHSP Join Forces to Emphasize Seat Belt Safety Message
While other agencies concentrate on the general motoring public, the Public Service Commission’s Enforcement Officers focus on drivers of commercial motor vehicles. Bob Blankenship, Director of the PSC’s Transportation Division said, “The Public Service Commission is charged with enforcing state and federal transportation laws on commercial motor vehicles traveling on West Virginia’s roadways. Our participation in the Click It or Ticket campaign gives us the opportunity to reinforce the message that seat belts save lives. We emphasize that message to the commercial motor vehicle drivers who travel West Virginia’s highways, which helps keep all motorists safer.”
“Through our enforcement efforts, we keep community members safe and remind drivers of the importance of buckling up,” said Bob Tipton, GHSP Director. “Issuing tickets was not our goal, but it was a way to remind people of the importance of such a simple action.”
In the most recent Click It or Ticket mini-blitz, the GHSP reports that over 500 tickets were written for non-compliance with West Virginia’s seat belt laws.
With funding provided by the GHSP, local law enforcement agencies, including many municipalities and sheriff departments, are able to conduct these focused patrols on seat belt safety and encourage citizens to drive safely.