Huntington Finalist for Health Prize

Huntington is one of 10 finalists for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s (RWJF) 2018 RWJF Culture of Health Prize.

The Prize recognizes communities that come together around a shared vision to ensure that better health flourishes for everyone.

Huntington is joined by Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Cicero, Illinois; Cincinnati, Ohio; Eatonville, Florida; Klamath County, Oregon; Lyon County, Nevada; Nashville, Tennessee; Rushton, Louisiana; and San Antonio, Texas, as finalists for the coveted national Prize.

“Selected from nearly 200 applicants, these RWJF Culture of Health Prize finalists recognize what it takes to build a healthy community. They have set themselves apart with innovation grounded in evidence; partnerships across non-profit, education, business, and local government sectors, among others; and an unrelenting commitment to all residents having an opportunity to lead their healthiest lives” said Dr. Richard Besser, RWJF president and CEO. “We now look forward to visiting these finalist communities to learn more about their work and to help spread their ideas and solutions throughout America.”

The RWJF Culture of Health Prize is an annual competition that awards $25,000 to Prize winning communities that are making great strides in their journey to better health.

Communities selected as Prize winners will share their stories and lessons learned with the country and join a national network of past Prize-winning communities. The 2018 winners will be announced this fall. Learn more about the previous 35 Prize winners at www.rwjf.org/prize.

To earn Prize finalist status, communities had to demonstrate how their efforts reflect the six Prize criteria:

• Defining health in the broadest possible terms.

• Committing to sustainable systems changes and policy-oriented long-term solutions.

• Creating conditions that give everyone a fair and just opportunity to reach their best possible health.

• Harnessing the collective power of leaders, partners, and community members.

• Securing and making the most of available resources.

• Measuring and sharing progress and results.

“Being named a finalist for the 2018 RWJF Culture of Health Prize shows that our community is committed to creating a culture of healthful living that is built to last,” Mayor Steve Williams said. “This transformation is rooted in a strong community work ethic and sense of pride that continue to grow as barriers to improving health outcomes are overcome.”

The RWJF Culture of Health Prize is a collaboration between the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.