Wasp Killer Latest Ingredient to Surface among Drug Abusers

The wasp killing insecticide has risen as a "trend" among drug abusers who will either breath or inject the drug with meth, according to Dr. Kelly Arps on the abcnews.com website.

The active ingredient in pesticides is a class of molecules known as pyrethroids, which penetrate the insect’s nervous system. In insects, pyrethroids stun and then kill. In humans, they block normal nerve signaling, causing abnormal sensation and, in the worst cases, seizures or even paralysis.

WASP killer has a do not inhale warning and may be especially dangerous for those with asthma.

http://abcnews.go.com/Health/dangerous-drug-trend-called-wasping-combine...