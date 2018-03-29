Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- New documentary about the fabled “Flatwoods Monster” of West Virginia to premier in Sutton on April 7th
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Marshall, Operation Underground Railroad to host training on combating child exploitation
- W.Va. AG Pushes Medicaid Reform to Stop Abuse and Neglect
- From Japan to Italy: The 2018 Spring International Film Festival brings the world to Huntington
- Attorney General Morrisey, Marshall University Drug Prevention Program To Visit Huntington Middle
- Huntington City Council Unanimously Passes Budget Estimate
Wasp Killer Latest Ingredient to Surface among Drug Abusers
The active ingredient in pesticides is a class of molecules known as pyrethroids, which penetrate the insect’s nervous system. In insects, pyrethroids stun and then kill. In humans, they block normal nerve signaling, causing abnormal sensation and, in the worst cases, seizures or even paralysis.
WASP killer has a do not inhale warning and may be especially dangerous for those with asthma.
http://abcnews.go.com/Health/dangerous-drug-trend-called-wasping-combine...