West Virginia Trooper Injuried in Lincoln County

 Thursday, March 29, 2018 - 05:55 Updated 11 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
A West Virginia state trooper has been wounded during a domestic dispute in Lincoln County.

Corporal D. S. Fry was wounded in the wrist and shoulder Wednesday  morning . His injuries are non-life threatening; however, they are serious.

The West Virginia State Police thanks everyone for their concern and words of encouragement.

