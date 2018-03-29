Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- New documentary about the fabled “Flatwoods Monster” of West Virginia to premier in Sutton on April 7th
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Marshall, Operation Underground Railroad to host training on combating child exploitation
- W.Va. AG Pushes Medicaid Reform to Stop Abuse and Neglect
- From Japan to Italy: The 2018 Spring International Film Festival brings the world to Huntington
- Attorney General Morrisey, Marshall University Drug Prevention Program To Visit Huntington Middle
- Huntington City Council Unanimously Passes Budget Estimate
West Virginia Trooper Injuried in Lincoln County
Thursday, March 29, 2018 - 05:55 Updated 11 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The West Virginia State Police thanks everyone for their concern and words of encouragement.