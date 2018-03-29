Annual Research Day scheduled for Friday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Marshall University 30 th Annual Research Day is scheduled for Friday, March 30, at the Marshall University Medical Center in Huntington.



The conference includes a series of oral and poster presentations highlighting basic and clinical research undertaken by faculty, staff and students at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicineand the Marshall University School of Pharmacy and the Marshall Institute for Interdisciplinary Research(MIIR).

Among the featured abstracts are projects examining vitamin D and obesity complications in children, tobacco flavors and addiction, the use of FitBit® technology to improve activity in rural areas, and reducing opioids after cesarean delivery, among dozens of others.

The day’s events kick off at 8:15 a.m. with welcoming remarks from Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert. Delivering this year’s Richard J. Stevens, M.D. Memorial Lecture is Zijian Xie, Ph.D., director of the Marshall Institute for Interdisciplinary Research, who will present, "The Discovery of Na/K-ATPase as a Potential Drug Target for Multiple Human Diseases." Xie’s presentation is at 11:30 a.m. in the Harless Auditorium in the medical center.