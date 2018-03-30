Shoney's by West Huntington Ohio River Bridge closing

No more Shoney's Big Boy sandwiches or hot fudge cakes. Huntington's last Shoney's Restaurant at W. 17th and Washington Avenue will close following Easter Sunday.

The chain used to have restaurants on Route 60 East and 22nd Street and Fifth Avenue. The southern style family friendly restaurant rose from a humble start in 1947 as a Charleston, WV drive in.

They will offer their traditional Easter dinner. and fresh food bar:

The hunt for a delicious meal on Easter ends at Shoney’s, as the iconic All-American restaurant brand, which celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2017 of being America’s Favorite Dinner Table, will continue its tradition of featuring an All You Care To Eat Fresh Food Bar on Sunday, April 1, featuring traditional holiday favorites, as always, delicious and a great value.

Shoney’s All You Care To Eat Fresh Food Bar, featuring guest favorites created from original recipes from Shoney’s team of culinary experts, includes holiday-sized helpings of freshly-prepared, oven-roasted sliced ham with apples, juicy turkey breast, Shoney’s signature Southern crispy chicken, green beans with peppers, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, creamed corn, macaroni & cheese, collard greens, cornbread dressing, and more! Shoney’s All You Care To Eat Fresh Food Bar starts at $12.99 per person at participating restaurants.