Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- W.Va. AG Pushes Medicaid Reform to Stop Abuse and Neglect
- New documentary about the fabled “Flatwoods Monster” of West Virginia to premier in Sutton on April 7th
- WVDNR News: DNR expands West Virginia Gold Rush trout stockings by 20 waters
- Marshall, Operation Underground Railroad to host training on combating child exploitation
- From Japan to Italy: The 2018 Spring International Film Festival brings the world to Huntington
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
Attorney General Morrisey Secures Doctors' Right To Refuse Opioids
Thursday, March 29, 2018 - 23:02 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The Attorney General in February called upon lawmakers to adopt an anti-retaliation provision to eliminate negative consequences inflicted upon those who refuse to prescribe or dispense opioid pain medications.
This week, his leading-edge proposal received the Governor’s signature and became law as part of Senate Bill 273.
“The rules have changed, and West Virginia is leading the way,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Every prescriber and dispenser must know they now have a right to trust their conscience and refuse opioid pain medications in favor of a less addictive option.”
The bill, signed into law Tuesday, will take effect June 7.
It aims to ease the burden upon health care providers. Research indicates many have felt increased pressure to treat pain and do so with addictive painkillers, in part, because of a perverse assessment that relied too heavily upon patient satisfaction surveys.
Senate Bill 273 makes it unlawful for any person or entity to threaten or punish a health care provider who refuses to administer, dispense or prescribe opioid painkillers. That includes any retaliation by reducing the provider’s privileges and/or compensation.
The Attorney General previously attacked hospital surveys and the perverse incentives contained within. In July 2016, he called upon the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to remove three questions from its 32-question survey, all of which he argued encouraged doctors to over prescribe opioids.
That letter cited two studies in arguing nearly half of respondents improperly prescribed opioid painkillers in direct response to the survey’s questions. He suggested removing the questions would empower physicians to practice without fear of a poor survey score jeopardizing their compensation or employment.