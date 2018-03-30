Most read
Republican Candidate Forum April 9 at MU
Friday, March 30, 2018 - 01:08 Edited from a Press Release
The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and includes WV District 16 candidates. Seven Republican are registered for that District. The Congressional forum follows.
Questions for candidates may be submitted 30 minutes prior to the event, which will be live-streamed on Facebook and moderated by Kennie Bass. For more information, call 304-617-6066.