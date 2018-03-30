Republican Candidate Forum April 9 at MU

The Cabell County Republican Executive Committee, along with the Marshall University College Republicans, will hold a Third Congressional District Republican Candidate Forum on Monday, April 9th at Harris Hall, Room 134.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and includes WV District 16 candidates. Seven Republican are registered for that District. The Congressional forum follows.

Questions for candidates may be submitted 30 minutes prior to the event, which will be live-streamed on Facebook and moderated by Kennie Bass. For more information, call 304-617-6066.