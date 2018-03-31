Marshall to launch ‘Tuesday Talks’ with theatre presentation April 10

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s Center for Continuing Education will launch its new series, “Tuesday Talks,” with a presentation by Terry Layman, who will guest-direct the upcoming Marshall Theatre production of Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.” The talk will take place Tuesday, April 10, from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on Marshall’s Huntington campus.

The program is free and open to the public.

Layman will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the production, which will take place April 18 through 21. Set designers and actors will also be on hand to discuss the details of what goes into bringing a play to life.

The April 10 event will also serve as an introduction to Marshall’s new Lifelong Learning Program (LLP), according to Dr. Beth Wolfe, director of continuing education at Marshall.

“This is the first programming offering of the Lifelong Learning Program, which is designed to allow retired members of the community to remain engaged and active in learning,” Wolfe said. “After this first one, Tuesday Talks will only be available to members of the LLP. We will also be offering member discounts to selected short courses beginning in the fall.”

Wolfe said there has been interest in the community for several years for Marshall to have a lifelong learning program. As she started in the role of director of continuing education, she met with Dr. Joseph Touma and Diane Mufson, who had met with Marshall President Jerome Gilbert to discuss this possibility.

“With their enthusiastic support and input, we've built a vibrant and engaged advisory committee that has big plans for the future of this program,” Wolfe said.

Further information on the April 10 event and the Lifelong Learning Program are available online at www.marshall.edu/llp or by contacting Wolfe by phone at 304-696-6607.