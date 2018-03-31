AG's Office Sets April Stops for the Metro Valley

CHARLESTON —Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with Metro Valley residents in April to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

April 5: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Mobile Office Hours at Fort Gay Library, 8700 Rear Broadway St., Fort Gay

April 10: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Mobile Office Hours at Ceredo-Kenova Library, 1200 Oak St., Kenova

April 12: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Theft and Scam Presentation at Brooks Manor Apartments, 23 Brooks St., Charleston

April 18: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. –Theft and Scam Presentation at Agsten Manor, 715 Randolph St., Charleston

April 20: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. –ID Theft and Scam Presentation, Westview Manor, 601 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Huntington

April 23: 9:30 a.m. to Noon – Credit Reporting Event at Barboursville Senior Center, 712 Central Ave., Barboursville

April 24: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Information Booth at Marshall University Memorial Student Center, 1 John Marshall Way, Huntington

April 26: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Credit Reporting Information Table at John Henson Senior Center, 2800 Putnam Ave., Hurricane

April 27: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Information Booth at Huntington Mall, 500 Mall Rd., Barboursville

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”



The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.



For more information, contact Jessica Napier-Eagle at (304) 989-3506.

