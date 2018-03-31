AG's Office Sets April Stops for the Metro Valley

  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, March 31, 2018 - 02:52 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
CHARLESTON —Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with Metro Valley residents in April to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. 

 
Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
  • April 5: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Mobile Office Hours at Fort Gay Library, 8700 Rear Broadway St., Fort Gay
  • April 10: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Mobile Office Hours at Ceredo-Kenova Library, 1200 Oak St., Kenova
  • April 12: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Theft and Scam Presentation at Brooks Manor Apartments, 23 Brooks St., Charleston
  • April 18: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. –Theft and Scam Presentation at Agsten Manor, 715 Randolph St., Charleston
  • April 20: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. –ID Theft and Scam Presentation, Westview Manor, 601 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Huntington
  • April 23: 9:30 a.m. to Noon – Credit Reporting Event at Barboursville Senior Center, 712 Central Ave., Barboursville
  • April 24: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Information Booth at Marshall University Memorial Student Center, 1 John Marshall Way, Huntington
  • April 26: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Credit Reporting Information Table at John Henson Senior Center, 2800 Putnam Ave., Hurricane
  • April 27: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Information Booth at Huntington Mall, 500 Mall Rd., Barboursville
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
 
The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.
 
For more information, contact Jessica Napier-Eagle at (304) 989-3506.
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus