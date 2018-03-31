AG's Office Sets April Stops for the Metro Valley

Most read
Saturday, March 31, 2018 - 02:52 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- April 5: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Mobile Office Hours at Fort Gay Library, 8700 Rear Broadway St., Fort Gay
- April 10: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Mobile Office Hours at Ceredo-Kenova Library, 1200 Oak St., Kenova
- April 12: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Theft and Scam Presentation at Brooks Manor Apartments, 23 Brooks St., Charleston
- April 18: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. –Theft and Scam Presentation at Agsten Manor, 715 Randolph St., Charleston
- April 20: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. –ID Theft and Scam Presentation, Westview Manor, 601 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Huntington
- April 23: 9:30 a.m. to Noon – Credit Reporting Event at Barboursville Senior Center, 712 Central Ave., Barboursville
- April 24: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Information Booth at Marshall University Memorial Student Center, 1 John Marshall Way, Huntington
- April 26: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Credit Reporting Information Table at John Henson Senior Center, 2800 Putnam Ave., Hurricane
- April 27: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Information Booth at Huntington Mall, 500 Mall Rd., Barboursville
The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.
For more information, contact Jessica Napier-Eagle at (304) 989-3506.