Gov. Jim Justice signs bill allowing Sunday hunting on public lands, accepts $50,000 donation for Hunters Helping the Hungry

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice signed SB 451 on Thursday, allowing Sunday hunting on public lands in West Virginia. The bill was passed overwhelmingly during the recently completed legislative session.

Last year, Gov. Justice signed a bill permitting Sunday hunting on private land with written permission of the landowner. This new bill will open more than 1.5 million acres of public land to Sunday hunting, provide several additional hunting days each year and make West Virginia more attractive to out-of-state hunters. The bill will take effect in early June and affect the 2018 hunting and trapping seasons thereafter.

“People drive right through West Virginia to Ohio or wherever it may be to be able to hunt on Sunday,” Gov. Justice said. “We lose those dollars because they want to be able to hunt an entire weekend. This will provide additional hunting recreation for our visitors and residents and result in a major economic impact for our small rural businesses. Today is truly historical.”

A study by the National Shooting Sports Foundation projects Sunday hunting adds $155 million to the state’s economy each year.

Gov. Justice spoke about the bill during a ceremonial signing on Thursday in the Governor’s Reception Room before a crowd of officials from the Division of Natural Resources, state legislators and Sunday hunting supporters.

Also at the event, Gov. Justice accepted a $50,000 donation from the West Virginia Governor’s One Shot committee for the Hunters Helping the Hungry Program (HHH). The money was raised by volunteers during last fall’s West Virginia Governor’s One Shot Whitetail Deer Hunt. During the annual event’s 11 years, sponsor corporations, land owners and hunters have raised more than $555,000. The money helps pay for processing hunter-donated venison, which is distributed to the state’s needy residents through a network of more than 600 food pantries, senior centers, shelters and the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway.

“This is just another example of the great things hunters do across our state and across our nation. It helps so many people and touches so many lives,” Gov. Justice said.

DNR has sponsored the Hunters Helping the Hungry program for 26 years, during which hunters have donated 24,630 deer, or 941,000 pounds of venison. Donations have provided 1,266,000 meals for West Virginia families in need. More information about HHH can be found at www.wvdnr.gov/Hunting/HHH.shtm .