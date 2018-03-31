W.Va. AG, 17 States Push To Safeguard Conscience Rights in Health Care

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and a coalition of 17 states wrote to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to emphasize the importance of religious freedom and conscience rights in public health.





The letter expresses support for the agency’s proposed regulations that would protect such rights and uphold federal laws protecting medical providers who refuse to practice or refer for abortions from discrimination, including funding cuts.



“Religious liberty requires freedom of conscience; and freedom of conscience is more than freedom of belief—it means freedom to act or not act in accordance with one’s beliefs and values,” Attorney General Morrisey joined in writing. “The principle that religious and moral convictions cannot be dictated or overridden by government has roots in the very founding of our nation. The founding generation believed conscience rights, grounded in religious and moral convictions, were inalienable rights that no government could ever justly deny.”



The coalition argued that the health care field, by its nature, involves actions and decisions that implicate religious and moral convictions about human dignity and the sanctity of human life. End-of-life care, final directives for those on life support, contraception, sterilization procedures, abortions and other procedures can raise moral and ethical questions for health care providers across a range of religious and moral convictions.



The coalition wrote that medical providers who refuse to carry out or refer patients for an abortion or other similar procedures cannot be discriminated against under federal law. Funding cannot be withheld from medical providers who conscientiously object to performing such procedures.



In its letter, the coalition agrees with the Department of Health and Human Services that its Office for Civil Rights would be the most appropriate entity to protect religious freedom and conscience rights.



It has decades of experience working with complaints related to preventing discrimination and protecting constitutional rights. Furthermore, processes are already in place to accept complaints and make it easier for those who have been discriminated against to seek redress.



West Virginia joined the Texas- and Arizona-led letter with Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and Wisconsin.

