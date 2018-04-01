Most read
Gov. Justice appoints David L. Roach as executive director of School Building Authority
Sunday, April 1, 2018 - 01:49 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
A resident of Huntington, Roach has served as Superintendent of Schools for Cabell, Lincoln, Mingo and Wayne counties and is a former assistant superintendent, principal, assistant principal and biology teacher. He is a graduate of Marshall University with a B.A. in Biological and General Science and an M.A. in School Administration.