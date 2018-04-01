Gov. Justice appoints David L. Roach as executive director of School Building Authority

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed David L. Roach as executive director of the School Building Authority effective April 1, 2018. Roach replaces Frank L. Blackwell who submitted his resignation earlier this month.





A resident of Huntington, Roach has served as Superintendent of Schools for Cabell, Lincoln, Mingo and Wayne counties and is a former assistant superintendent, principal, assistant principal and biology teacher. He is a graduate of Marshall University with a B.A. in Biological and General Science and an M.A. in School Administration.​

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus