IMAGES: The Market offers Variety of Eats --- Grape Pineapple ice cream to Greek gyros

What was once a rockin' and then a boot scootin' night club, now serves up a variety of culinary treats from Greek delicacies to healthy options and iconic Austin's Ice Cream.

Navarino Bay, a modern Greek restaurant, is located on the mezzanine of The Market, 809 Third Avenue, a free-flowing restaurant and shopping complex located on Third Avenue next to Highway 55, 801 Third Avenue, which was a portion of the former Bazaar.

Navarino Bay is the brainchild of Yiorgie Alexandropoulos, a Huntington resident whose family has been involved for years in St. George Greek Orthodox Church’s annual Greek Festival. The menu ranges from salads and burgers to fish, poultry and lamb.

The Market is the latest project from Huntington real estate developers Phil Nelson and Jim Weiler, also known as Capital Venture Corp.

The location includes a year-a-round Austin's ice cream location, where you can savor grape pineapple, lemon custard, orange pineapple , pina colada and other one of a kind home made flavors. Their Ceredo location opened for the season March 31.

BUTTER IT UP - health foods restaurant and coffee shop. Farm to table restaurant and cafe. Breakfast, lunch, coffee,meal prep,gluten free, lo carb options, smoothies,everything made in house.

THE WILD FLOWER GIFT GALLERY - has already opened in The Market. Others to come include a native American taco stand, grocery store, a craft beer and wine retailer, and a full service pizzeria.

An exterior area --- The Crossing --- allows for outside dining.