Cabell Board of Education meets Tuesday
Monday, April 2, 2018 - 01:27 Updated 5 min ago Edited from a Press Release
As part of their meeting, the Board will hold the second of two public hearings on the proposed calendars for the school years 2018-2019 and 2019-2020. The Board may vote to select one of the calendars following the hearing.
Also at this meeting, the Board will discuss and vote on personnel, financial, and policy issues. The complete agenda will be available on the Cabell County Schools website at www.cabellschools.com under the “Board” section. The meeting is open to the public.