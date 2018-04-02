POLICE BLOTTER: Arson, Burglary Reported

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, April 2, 2018 - 03:13 Updated 7 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
POLICE BLOTTER: Arson, Burglary Reported

A third degree arson report was taken March 31 about 11:05 p.m. regarding a structure in the 1000 block of Ninth Avenue.  The property valued at over $500 has been recovered, according to the latest Huntington Police Department report.

Among  arrests, a man was charged at about 4:10 a.m. March 31 with possession of a controlled substance in the 700 block of Sixth Avenue. 

Other arrests were for panhandling and DUI. 

A burglary was reported at about 5 p.m. March 30 in the 700 block of Adams Avenue. 

 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus