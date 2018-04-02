Most read
POLICE BLOTTER: Arson, Burglary Reported
Monday, April 2, 2018 - 03:13 Updated 7 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Among arrests, a man was charged at about 4:10 a.m. March 31 with possession of a controlled substance in the 700 block of Sixth Avenue.
Other arrests were for panhandling and DUI.
A burglary was reported at about 5 p.m. March 30 in the 700 block of Adams Avenue.