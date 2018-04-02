POLICE BLOTTER: Arson, Burglary Reported

A third degree arson report was taken March 31 about 11:05 p.m. regarding a structure in the 1000 block of Ninth Avenue. The property valued at over $500 has been recovered, according to the latest Huntington Police Department report.

Among arrests, a man was charged at about 4:10 a.m. March 31 with possession of a controlled substance in the 700 block of Sixth Avenue.

Other arrests were for panhandling and DUI.

A burglary was reported at about 5 p.m. March 30 in the 700 block of Adams Avenue.