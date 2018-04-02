Hungry? Free Pizza at Little Caesar's Limited Supply... 11:30 pm - 1 p.m. April 2

Little Caesar's makes good on their bet Monday, April 2, from 11:30 a.m.-1 a.m. (supplies limited). The pizza chain offered a deal if a #16 seed beat a #1 seed in the NCAA basketball tournament. UMBC knocked off Virginia that night.

The "Free if Crazy Happens Combo" is a four slice deep, deep dish pepperoni pizza with a 20 oz Pepsi product. It is limited to ONE per family.

Certain restrictions apply. Participating locations only; while supplies last.