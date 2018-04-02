Conley named department administrator for Marshall Eye Surgeons

 Monday, April 2, 2018 - 19:44 Updated 4 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Conley named department administrator for Marshall Eye Surgeons

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Health has named David C. Conley department administrator for Marshall Eye Surgeons. 

 

Conley has served as manager of Marshall Health’s urology division since 2016. Prior to joining Marshall Health, he served as the administrator for Dunbar Eye Associates in Dunbar, West Virginia, and as assistant director of admissions for West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, West Virginia.

 

Conley oversees the day-to-day operations, administrative and human resources functions of Marshall Eye Surgeons, a six-physician clinical department of Marshall Health with locations in Huntington and Charleston. In addition to general ophthalmology services, the department also specializes in advanced eye care, including cataracts, cornea, glaucoma, laser vision correction (LASIK/PRK), ophthalmic plastic and reconstructive surgery, ophthalmic oncology and more.   

 

Conley earned his bachelor’s degree in history from West Virginia Wesleyan College and his master’s degree in health care administration from Marshall University. He is an active member of St. John United Methodist Church in Scott Depot and a lifelong Cubs fan.

