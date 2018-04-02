Most read
Jazz great Jeff Hamilton to perform with MU Jazz Ensemble
While on campus April 16-18, Hamilton will present multiple master classes, engage with students in classroom and ensemble rehearsal settings, and share his wealth of knowledge gathered from more than 40 years of performing and recording. Co-leader of the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra and leader of the Jeff Hamilton Trio, Hamilton has performed with Ella Fitzgerald, the Count Basie Orchestra, Mel Torme, Natalie Cole, Barbra Streisand, Clark Terry and others.
Hamilton’s residency is part of the Jomie Jazz Guest Artist Series, which brings jazz performing artists to campus each semester to enhance the educational experience of Marshall’s jazz studies students.
For more information on Marshall’s jazz studies program, including upcoming events, visit www.marshall.edu/music/jazz or contact Jeff Wolfe, instructor of jazz studies, at wolfe9@marshall.edu.