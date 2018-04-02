W.Va. AG: ‘Kids Kick Opioids’ PSA Deadline Quickly Approaching

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminded schools and parents of the upcoming deadline for this year’s “Kids Kick Opioids” public service announcement contest – Friday, April 13.

The contest engages elementary and middle school students in designing a PSA that raises awareness about prescription painkiller abuse. Potential submissions may be a poem, drawing, letter or anything that would promote awareness.

“I continue to be impressed by the creativity of our students,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “This contest uniquely equips elementary and middle school students across our state with the chance to have a voice in reducing opioid abuse and ultimately saving lives. I appreciate everyone who has participated thus far and will submit entries in the days to come. Together we will make a difference.”

Students can work individually or in groups. The top submission will appear as the Attorney General’s next statewide newspaper PSA. Regional winners will be displayed in the Capitol.

Contest entries must be submitted by April 13 by mail to the Attorney General’s Office at 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E. State Capitol Building 1, Room 26-E, Charleston, WV 25305, or sent by email to

.

Nearly 900 West Virginians lost their lives to a drug overdose in 2016, many of which were opioid related.

Reversing this trend has been a top priority for Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. He has fought the epidemic on multiple fronts with criminal prosecutions, increased funding, civil litigation, multi-state initiatives, new technology, engagement with the faith-based community and education.