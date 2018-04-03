Governor Justice orders West Virginia state flags at half-staff immediately until sunset, Wednesday, April, 4, 2018

 Tuesday, April 3, 2018 - 01:28 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
CHARLESTON, WV - Gov.
Jim Justice issued a proclamation today ordering all West Virginia State flags on all state-owned facilities at the Capitol Complex in Charleston and throughout Kanawha County to be displayed at half-staff IMMEDIATELY until sunset on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 as a mark of respect for Pratt Volunteer Firefighters Michael Edwards and Thomas Craigo who perished late last month from injuries they sustained in a motor vehicle accident while responding to the scene of another mishap.​
