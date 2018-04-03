Most read
President Trump to Visit Greenbrier County Thursday
Tuesday, April 3, 2018 - 11:04 Updated 4 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
"President Trump has invited me to join him for a roundtable in Greenbrier County on Thursday, and it’s an honor to welcome him back to West Virginia. President Trump’s visit will highlight how he’s creating jobs and opportunities for West Virginians and all Americans. I’m proud to work with President Trump to lower taxes, create jobs, and get West Virginia moving again," Jenkins said.
This will be the President's fourth trip to the Mountain State since he took office in January 2017, including a Huntington stop in which Gov. Jim Justice announced that he was changing his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican.
Further details on the Greenbrier County visit will be forthcoming.