President Trump to Visit Greenbrier County Thursday

President Donald Trump will make a visit to Greenbrier County on Thursday , April 5 to participate in a roundtable discussion on job creation, according to a news release from Rep. Evan Jenkins.

"President Trump has invited me to join him for a roundtable in Greenbrier County on Thursday, and it’s an honor to welcome him back to West Virginia. President Trump’s visit will highlight how he’s creating jobs and opportunities for West Virginians and all Americans. I’m proud to work with President Trump to lower taxes, create jobs, and get West Virginia moving again," Jenkins said.

This will be the President's fourth trip to the Mountain State since he took office in January 2017, including a Huntington stop in which Gov. Jim Justice announced that he was changing his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican.

Further details on the Greenbrier County visit will be forthcoming.