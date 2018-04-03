Axwave announces collaboration with FanDuel and the NBA

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The union of technology and sport continues to generate new possibilities that improve the experience of the fans and their involvement in the game itself.

At Axwave, we are proud to announce our collaboration with FanDuel and the NBA in the development of NBA InPlay, a real-time mobile fantasy game that uses cutting-edge technology to synchronize with the live broadcasts of any NBA games on cable or satellite. Simply download the app, pick your NBA players, and play alongside the live broadcast to maximize your score. Users can compete against friends or other NBA fans to win official NBA prizes.

Developed by NBA Digital and FanDuel, Axwave provides NBA InPlay with its Automatic Content Recognition technology that allows for multi-feed, multi-device synchronization. In a media environment where new content providers are increasingly challenging the status quo, Axwave leverages its extensive content database (the largest in the industry) in order to provide accurate information of the exact moment within the game that the user is watching, no matter if the feed comes through an over-the-air antenna, cable/satellite operator or internet-based provider.

Damian Scavo, Axwave’s Founder and CEO, says that “it has been an enormous pleasure to work with FanDuel and the NBA. We have found a group of extremely capable professionals, with clear vision and execution goals. We look forward to working with them on future projects.”

FanDuel, a leader in the daily fantasy sports world, offers a multitude of one-day, weekly and season-long game options for NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, Golf, WNBA, and the EPL.

“FanDuel is built to engage sports fans,” said Clifton Ma Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at FanDuel. “As the sports landscape continues to evolve and grow, partners like Axwave, help FanDuel continue its mission to offer sports fans a truly interactive media experience that links fantasy sports directly to a professional sports broadcast.”

With this partnership, Axwave strengthens its position within the e-sports industry, already established by its collaboration with Tok.tv, a network of soccer apps including the top clubs in Europe with 29+ million monthly active users.

ABOUT AXWAVE: Axwave, the Menlo Park, CA-based company delivers an easy-to-integrate software development kit (SDK) which allows app developers to efficiently recognize live TV, TV ads, DVR, On-Demand Video (including Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Video), music and other audio files (i.e. YouTube videos). This real-time data on users' live and past media consumption habits allows app developers and marketers to provide better user experiences as well as understand who has viewed TV content.