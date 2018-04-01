Rep. Jenkins Asked that Full Cardinal Service be Restored

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) is asking Amtrak to restore full Cardinal line service as soon as possible.

In a letter last week to Amtrak President and CEO Richard Anderson, Rep. Jenkins reiterated the importance of the Cardinal to West Virginia and asked for service between Washington, D.C., and New York City be restored as soon as possible. That service has been halted until mid-November due to track work outside New York City.

“Amtrak has a strong history and heritage in West Virginia. Cardinal route service should be restored as quickly as possible, and the elimination of the Washington-New York Penn segment must not be made permanent,” Rep. Jenkins wrote.

As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, Rep. Jenkins has been a voice for the Cardinal line and fought successfully for funding for Amtrak to continue this vital service to West Virginia.

March 22, 2018

Richard Anderson

President and Chief Executive Officer

Amtrak

One Massachusetts Ave. NW

Washington, D.C. 20001

Dear Mr. Anderson:

West Virginia enjoys scenic beauty that’s second to none, and many Americans experience all that West Virginia has to offer with a ride on the Cardinal line through the southern part of our state. The Cardinal line makes seven stops in my district in the communities of White Sulphur Springs, Alderson, Hinton, Prince, Thurmond, Montgomery and Huntington, as well as an additional stop in Charleston, West Virginia.

It is my understanding that Washington-New York Penn Station Cardinal line service will be halted until mid-November to allow for track work outside Penn Station. This means that West Virginians using the Cardinal line will be forced to transfer to continue their journey, adding time and inconvenience. The additional transfer may also discourage residents in the New York area from using the Cardinal and experiencing West Virginia for themselves.

Track work and its accompanying delays may be unavoidable, but I urge you to restore full Cardinal route service as soon as possible. The Cardinal line is a vital transportation link for West Virginians and must be preserved. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I have worked diligently to provide much-needed funding for Amtrak’s national network of long-distance routes, including the Cardinal line.

Amtrak has a strong history and heritage in West Virginia. Cardinal route service should be restored as quickly as possible, and the elimination of the Washington-New York Penn segment must not be made permanent.

Please do not hesitate to reach out to my office if you have further questions.

Sincerely,

Evan Jenkins

Member of Congress