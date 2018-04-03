PREMIERES ON SCREEN THURSDAY APRIL 5

Four films will be opening in "wide" release, including the haunting "A Quiet Place," a look back at the events at "Chappaquiddick," a comedy concerning three parents trying to prevent their teens from losing their virginity after the prom , it's called "Blockers," and a high school volleyball teams "Miracle Season."

ENDS THURSDAY APRIL 5 (check individual cinema) Tomb Raider; Midnight Run; Unsane

PREMIERES THURSDAY APRIL 5 (evening) select cinemas; opens FRIDAY APRIL 6

Chappaquiddick

In the riveting suspense drama, CHAPPAQUIDDICK, the scandal and mysterious events surrounding the tragic drowning of a young woman, as Ted Kennedy drove his car off the infamous bridge, are revealed in the new movie starring Jason Clarke as Ted Kennedy and Kate Mara as Mary Jo Kopechne. Not only did this event take the life of an aspiring political strategist and Kennedy insider, but it ultimately changed the course of presidential history forever. Through true accounts, documented in the inquest from the investigation in 1969, director John Curran and writers Andrew Logan and Taylor Allen, intimately expose the broad reach of political power, the influence of America's most celebrated family; and the vulnerability of Ted Kennedy, the youngest son, in the shadow of his family legacy.

BLOCKERS

When three parents stumble upon their daughters' pact to lose their virginity at prom, they launch a covert one-night operation to stop the teens from sealing the deal. Leslie Mann (The Other Woman, This Is 40), Ike Barinholtz (Neighbors, Suicide Squad) and John Cena (Trainwreck, Sisters) star in Blockers, the directorial debut of Kay Cannon (writer of the Pitch Perfect series).

QUIET PLACE

In the modern horror thriller A QUIET PLACE, a family of four must navigate their lives in silence after mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threaten their survival. If they hear you, they hunt you.

MIRACLE SEASON

Based on the inspiring true story of West High School girl's volleyball team. After the tragic death of the school's star player Caroline "Line" Found, the remaining team players must band together under the guidance of their tough-love coach in hope of winning the state championship.

FLASHBACK CINEMA

APRIL 8 AND 11 3:30/7:00 p.m.

WHO REMEMBERS DISCO DANCING AT THE INFERNO?

The blockbuster that made John Travolta a star (and disco music a phenomenon) returns in a digitally restored director's cut. The dazzling dance floor action (set to chart-topping songs from the Bee Gees) looks better than ever on the big screen. Travolta earned an Oscar nomination for his performance as Tony Manero, whose streetwise demeanor hides his yearning for a better life. ("I'll dance with you, but it's not like you're my dream girl or nothin'.") Rated R

APRIL 15/18

BACK TO THE FUTURE (1985) One of the most popular films of the 1980's, this time-travel comedy directed by Robert Zemeckis stars Michael J. Fox as average American teenager Marty McFly. Through a chance encounter with mad scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), who has built a time machine out of a plutonian-powered Delorean car, Marty becomes transported to the year 1955 and must find a way to get "back to the future." ("Roads? Where we're going, we don't need roads!") Rated PG

ADVANCED TICKETS ON SALE

AVENGERS INFINITY WARS

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

COMING IN MAY

Life of the Party, (c) Warner Bros.

Life of the Party: New Line Cinema’s comedy “Life of the Party” stars Melissa McCarthy under the direction of Ben Falcone. When her husband suddenly dumps her, longtime dedicated housewife Deanna (McCarthy) turns regret into re-set by going back to college…landing in the same class and school as her daughter, who’s not entirely sold on the idea. Plunging headlong into the campus experience, the increasingly outspoken Deanna—now Dee Rock—embraces freedom, fun and frat boys on her own terms, finding her true self in a senior year no one ever expected. Alongside McCarthy, the film also stars Gillian Jacobs (“Don’t Think Twice,” Netflix’s “Love,” TV’s “Community”), Maya Rudolph (“Bridesmaids,” “Sisters”), Julie Bowen (ABC’s “Modern Family”), Matt Walsh (HBO’s “Veep,” “Ghostbusters”), Molly Gordon (“Love the Coopers,” TNT’s “Animal Kingdom”), with Stephen Root (“Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates”), and Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver (“Silver Linings Playbook,” “Animal Kingdom”), Jessie Ennis (AMC’s “Better Call Saul”), Adria Arjona (HBO’s “True Detective,” NBC’s upcoming “Emerald City”), Debby Ryan (Disney Channel’s “Jessie”) and Jimmy O. Yang (HBO’s “Silicon Valley”). McCarthy and Falcone co-wrote the screenplay and produce through their production company, On the Day Production. Chris Henchy is also producing the film, with David Siegel serving as executive producer. Falcone’s behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Julio Macat (“The Boss,” “Horrible Bosses 2,” “Daddy’s Home”); production designer Rusty Smith (“The Boss”); editor Brian Olds (“Central Intelligence”); and costume designer Louise Mingenbach (the “The Hangover” franchises) with music by Fil Eisler “How to Be Single,” TV’s “Empire”), A New Line Cinema production, “Life of the Party” will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company. It has been rated PG-13 by the MPAA for sexual material, drug content and partying.