WVDEP Launches Webpage Dedicated to Helping Citizens Learn About Pipeline Projects

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has launched an easy to use webpage designed to help citizens learn more about five major proposed or under construction natural gas pipelines.

The five pipelines that are the focus of the webpage are the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, Mountain Valley Pipeline, the Mountaineer Gas Company Eastern Panhandle Expansion Project, Mountaineer Xpress Pipeline, and the Rover Pipeline.“We are making sure that anyone who has any questions about these pipelines can find those answers on one easy to use webpage,” WVDEP Cabinet Secretary Austin Caperton said. “People who live near these projects deserve to be able to find answers to their questions quickly, and WVDEP is providing this new webpage to help them do that.”Available on the webpage is information such as detailed maps of the proposed route of pipeline routes and a link to WVDEP’s searchable online database where additional information such as any inspection and enforcement action and any permit modifications can be found. Also available are public hearing transcripts, responses to comments received at public hearings, and press releases about the pipelines. The page will be updated as more information on each pipeline becomes available. Citizens will also be able to submit reports of possible permit violations via this webpage.