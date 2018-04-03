Chief Logan State Park to host 35th Annual Sue Browning Wildflower Hike

LOGAN, W.Va. — The 35th annual Sue Browning Wildflower Hike is scheduled for Saturday, April 7 at Chief Logan State Park. The popular hike commemorates local wildflower enthusiast and Logan Garden Club member, Sue Browning.

Two hikes are planned. The main hike will follow the Woodpecker Trail, a 2.3-mile trail with a 1.5 hour estimated walking time. A shorter, accessible wildflower viewing walk is planned for those who wish to take an easier route. This guided tour will be on the grounds along roadsides and the Fitness Trail. Weather and time permitting, the walk also will cover a portion of the Shawnee Trail.

The educational activity is free and open to the public. Hikers can expect to see native wildflowers like spring beauties, large-flowering trillium, Virginia bluebells, harbinger of spring, stonecrop, wild geranium, fawn lily and many others. Participants are encouraged to bring field guides to help identify wildflower species.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. at the Museum in the Park building. A continental breakfast will be served to registered hikers, compliments of the Woman’s Club of Omar, which sponsors the event. A catered lunch will be served at noon and include games and door prizes. At 1 p.m., Lauren Cole will give a talk about wildflowers, their usefulness and the insects and animals that pollinate them.

To register for the event, contact Cole at

or call 304-792-7125. Chief Logan Lodge is offering a special Spring Hike rate. The lodge features an indoor guest swimming pool and restaurant. Call Chief Logan Lodge at 304-855-6100 to learn about room types and restaurant specials.