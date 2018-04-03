Detroit Woman Pleads Guilty in Huntington to Federal Pill Charge

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Detroit woman caught with pain pills in Huntington in 2015 pled guilty to a federal drug crime, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Kieyonda Annette-Marie Toler, 28, entered her guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute oxymorphone in federal court in Huntington. United States Attorney Stuart commended the work of the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force.

“Detroit drug dealers have wreaked havoc in our communities, particularly in Huntington,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. We are working with our law enforcement partners to aggressively prosecute every case. At some point, even Detroit drug thugs should be able to figure out that they are not welcome here.”

On December 3, 2015, members of the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force were conducting surveillance at the Greyhound Bus Station located in Huntington. Officers observed Toler exit a bus that had arrived from Detroit, Michigan and approached Toler to speak with her. Officers subsequently seized marijuana and an oxymorphone tablet Toler had in possession and Toler was placed under arrest. After Toler was transported to the Western Regional Jail, a correctional officer seized an additional 58 oxymorphone tablets Toler had concealed in her pants. Toler admitted that she intended to provide some of the tablets to another individual for distribution.

Toler faces up to 20 years in federal prison when she is sentenced on July 19, 2018.

Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is responsible for the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.

This case is being prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.