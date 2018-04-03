Columbus Man Sentenced for Federal Heroin Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Columbus man who was caught selling heroin in Huntington in 2016, was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Traemone Khalil Miller, 22, previously pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin and fentanyl in federal court in Huntington. United States Attorney Stuart praised the excellent investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“This is just the latest example of an out-of-state drug thug bringing deadly drugs and violence to Huntington,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Enough is enough. I’ve recently announced “Project Huntington,” which is bringing all the federal, state and local law enforcement resources we can muster to lock up every drug dealer we can find.”

On July 27, 2016, a confidential informant arranged to purchase heroin from Miller at the Marcum Terrace apartment complex in Huntington. The informant, accompanied by an undercover agent, traveled to that area where the informant met with Miller and others in an apartment. Miller then distributed what he represented to be heroin to the informant. A forensic chemist later analyzed the substance and confirmed it to be heroin mixed with fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid which is anywhere from 25 to 50 times more potent that heroin.

As part of his plea, Miller also admitted that he arranged an additional drug deal with the informant involving heroin mixed with fentanyl on August 3, 2016, and further helped facilitate the informant’s purchase of a firearm on August 25, 2016.

Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution. The sentence was imposed by United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.

This case was prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District. This case was also brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide commitment to reduce gun crime in the United States by networking existing local programs targeting gun crime.