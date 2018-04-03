Hurricane Man Sentenced for Federal Methamphetamine Charge

Sean Bradsher, 35, previously pled guilty to aiding and abetting the attempted possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in federal court in Huntington. United States Attorney Stuart praised the efforts of the DEA AHIDTA Task Force.

“Any day we can intercept a delivery of illicit drugs and keep them off the streets is a great day. Meth is back and in a terribly horrible way,” said United States Attorney Stuart. “Guys like Bradsher need to be locked up.”

On January 13, 2017, members of the DEA AHIDTA Task Force conducted a controlled delivery of approximately 25 pounds of marijuana and 150 grams of crystal methamphetamine to Bradsher at a residence on 4th Avenue in Huntington. The drugs were intercepted by agents the previous day after they were sent from California to Huntington. After Bradsher took possession of the drugs, agents executed a search warrant at the residence. Agents recovered the marijuana and methamphetamine along with a total of $13,842 in United States currency during the search.

Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution. The sentence was imposed by United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.

This prosecutions was part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.