Chad D. Lavender, M.D., joins Marshall Orthopaedics

Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital medical and dental staff welcome Chad D. Lavender, M.D., to their orthopaedic sports medicine teams.

Lavender, a board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopaedic sports medicine surgeon, has been named an assistant professor in the department of orthopaedic surgery at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He is certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.

He earned his medical degree from West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia, before completing a residency in orthopaedic surgery at Marshall University. Lavender’s advanced training includes an orthopaedic sports medicine fellowship with Orthopaedic Research of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia. He has worked with CAMC Orthopedic Surgery since 2015.

A former West Virginia University football player, Lavender treats injuries of the musculoskeletal system and conducts sports physicals. He serves as a team physician for Marshall University, the University of Charleston and numerous local high schools.

Lavender joins Brock Niceler, M.D., at the Marshall Orthopaedics location in Teays Valley. He is accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Health-Teays Valley, 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot, West Virginia. To schedule an appointment, call 304-691-6710. Walk-ins are welcome from 9 to 11 a.m., Monday through Friday.