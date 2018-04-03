WV Department of Commerce to host free Apprenticeship Summit

Huntington, W.Va., <April 3, 2018>: The West Virginia Department of Commerce, along with the Governor’s Guaranteed Workforce staff are hosting a series of summits around the Mountain State (AIM West Virginia; Apprenticeship in Motion) to learn more about ways that will help you attract highly qualified applicants, reduce absenteeism, reduce turnover, increase productivity and reduce cost of training. The Huntington summit is scheduled for Thursday, April 26th from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the WorkForce WV Office at 2699 Park Avenue, Suite 240.

Attendees will hear first-hand from businesses across the country about their experiences with implementing apprenticeship programs. Employers in areas such as Healthcare, Manufacturing, High Tech, Cyber Security, Logistics, Tourism and Hospitality will be sharing their experiences with apprenticeship training.

A program of the West Virginia Development Office, AIM WV promotes and expands registered apprenticeship activity in West Virginia. The working group of partners identify, standardize and develop courses that are needed statewide to provide companies the tools and resources they need to integrate apprenticeship programs into their current training and human resources strategies.

To learn more and to register, please visit www.westvirginia.gov/apprenticeship