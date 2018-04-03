Most read
WV Department of Commerce to host free Apprenticeship Summit
Attendees will hear first-hand from businesses across the country about their experiences with implementing apprenticeship programs. Employers in areas such as Healthcare, Manufacturing, High Tech, Cyber Security, Logistics, Tourism and Hospitality will be sharing their experiences with apprenticeship training.
A program of the West Virginia Development Office, AIM WV promotes and expands registered apprenticeship activity in West Virginia. The working group of partners identify, standardize and develop courses that are needed statewide to provide companies the tools and resources they need to integrate apprenticeship programs into their current training and human resources strategies.
To learn more and to register, please visit www.westvirginia.gov/apprenticeship