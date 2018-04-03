Beech Fork and other state parks invite volunteers for Make It Shine Cleanup Days

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — Beech Fork State Park’s annual “Make It Shine” volunteer cleanup day is Saturday, April 7. Volunteers who register before the event day may camp for free on Friday, April 6 and Saturday, April 7.

The park cleanup starts at 8 a.m., includes lunch and concludes at 4 p.m. The event is held rain or shine. Volunteers should wear boots and work clothes.

“This event brings families and people of all ages together for the betterment of Beech Fork State Park,” said Beech Fork Superintendent Dillard Price. “Cleanup days are productive and also enjoyable for our volunteers. We are very appreciative for the support shown by state park patrons and are looking forward to the 2018 cleanup.”

To register for the event, volunteers may call Beech Fork’s assistant superintendent Dave Pruitt at 304-528-5794 or send an email

. A registration form also is available at wvstateparks.com/park/beech-fork-state-park. Those who cannot camp this weekend may receive a free camping certificate to be used later in the year.

The event is part of the Make It Shine Statewide Cleanup, a collaborative effort by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, the West Virginia Division of Highways and other organizations and agencies. Other Make It Shine days scheduled at West Virginia state parks and state forests include:

Work starts at the Fred E. Brooks Memorial Arboretum parking area at 9 a.m. and ends around noon. Work includes trail cleanup and signage maintenance. Volunteers are encouraged to bring water, work gloves and lunch or snacks. Closed-toe shoes or boots are required. Contact Chris Bartley, Naturalist at 304-799-4087 or chris.r.bartley@wv.gov.

Work starts at 8:30 a.m. at either the lower parking lot at North Bend Lodge or at the Cokeley Recreation Area Boat Ramp, for volunteers bringing a boat for lake work. Volunteers working the full day will receive either a T-shirt or water bottle. Lunch is provided at 1 p.m. Work occurs rain or shine. Contact Steve Jones, Kathy Metz or Ken Zebo at 304-643-2931.

Volunteers will help cleanup a section of the Twelvepole stream, which runs through Cabwaylingo State Forest. Meet at the Crum-Morgan Shelter at 9 a.m. to register. The cleanup runs 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Lunch is provided. Gloves and trash bags will be provided by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. Contact Cabwaylingo State Forest at 304-385-4255 or email cabwaylingosf@wv.gov.