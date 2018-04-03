Most read
President Trump Invites W.Va. AG to Participate in Presidential Roundtable
Tuesday, April 3, 2018 - 21:56 Updated 59 min ago From a News Release by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
“I am honored to sit with President Trump and discuss issues that are important to all West Virginians,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “President Trump has been a dear friend to West Virginia. His policies and emphasis on federal deregulation are giving new life to West Virginia coal and the state’s economy as a whole.
“It’s been a privilege to work hand-in-hand with President Trump and his administration in repealing his predecessor’s anti-coal agenda, securing our nation against illegal immigration and in pursuing all avenues to defeat our state’s deadly opioid drug epidemic.”