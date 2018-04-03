President Trump Invites W.Va. AG to Participate in Presidential Roundtable

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has accepted an invitation to join President Donald Trump for an issues roundtable Thursday in White Sulphur Springs.





“I am honored to sit with President Trump and discuss issues that are important to all West Virginians,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “President Trump has been a dear friend to West Virginia. His policies and emphasis on federal deregulation are giving new life to West Virginia coal and the state’s economy as a whole.



“It’s been a privilege to work hand-in-hand with President Trump and his administration in repealing his predecessor’s anti-coal agenda, securing our nation against illegal immigration and in pursuing all avenues to defeat our state’s deadly opioid drug epidemic.”

