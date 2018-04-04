Most read
POLICE BLOTTER: Two Women Arrested for Possession
Wednesday, April 4, 2018 - 02:45 Updated 3 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
On April 3 at about 2:25 a.m. a woman in the vicinity of 15th Street and Fourth Avenue was charged with possession and an outstanding warrant. An unrelated arrest for domestic battery occurred at about 3:40 a.m. April 3 in the 300 block of 6th Avenue.
Among the most recent HPD reports filed are:
- Breaking and entering about 2:50 a.m. April 3 in the 800 block of Third Avenue;
- Counterfeiting about 3:10 pm April 2 in the 700 block of Ninth Avenue;
- Stolen auto about 2 p.m. April 2 in the 100 block of 7th Avenue;
- Burglary, at about 2 a.m. April 2, in the 1300 block of Fifth Avenue