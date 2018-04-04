POLICE BLOTTER: Two Women Arrested for Possession

Two women have been arrested by members of the Huntington Police Department for possession of a controlled substance. An April 2 arrest occurred about 5:25 p.m. in the vicinity of Route 60 and Roby Road, where the arrestee was also charged with DUI.

On April 3 at about 2:25 a.m. a woman in the vicinity of 15th Street and Fourth Avenue was charged with possession and an outstanding warrant. An unrelated arrest for domestic battery occurred at about 3:40 a.m. April 3 in the 300 block of 6th Avenue.

Among the most recent HPD reports filed are:

- Breaking and entering about 2:50 a.m. April 3 in the 800 block of Third Avenue;

- Counterfeiting about 3:10 pm April 2 in the 700 block of Ninth Avenue;

- Stolen auto about 2 p.m. April 2 in the 100 block of 7th Avenue;

- Burglary, at about 2 a.m. April 2, in the 1300 block of Fifth Avenue