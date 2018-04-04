Parkersburg Man Pleads Guilty to Receiving Child Pornography

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Parkersburg man pled guilty to a child pornography crime, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Terry Allen Riley, 59, entered his guilty plea to receiving child pornography. U.S. Attorney Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the West Virginia State Police, the West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Parkersburg Police Department.

“These cases are truly crimes of hideous violence and a priority for my team,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Riley’s conviction means another child predator will soon be behind bars.”

Riley admitted that on June 12, 2015, he received a video of a prepubescent minor engaged in sex acts. The video was received on Riley’s computer located at his residence. The investigation revealed that Riley was using a cloud-based email service to download, receive, and distribute child pornography. Riley further admitted to possessing over 600 images and videos of minors engaged in sex acts, and that some of those images involved sadistic conduct or conduct involving infants and toddlers.

Riley faces at least five and up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on July 3, 2018. Upon his release from prison, he will be required to serve a term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

First Assistant United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston and Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald are in charge of the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr.

This case is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.