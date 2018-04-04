Event to offer free education and assistance during National Health Care Decisions Day

The best time to make important health care decisions is when you're healthy. On Tuesday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to noon, in the hospital lobby, Cabell Huntington Hospital will offer education and assistance to help you make those important health care decisions.

Senior Services, in partnership with Hospice of Huntington, will offer help with the preparation of advance directives. An advance directive, also known as living will, personal directive, or advance decision, is a legal document that specifies what healthcare actions are to be taken if a person is no longer able to make decisions because of illness or incapacity.

"An advance directive is basically a way for you to make sure your health care requests are met when you are unable to communicate them yourself," said Teresa Sexton, RN, MSNeD, director of Nursing and Senior Services at CHH. "We will offer help in understanding and filling out the forms as well as providing onsite notary services to make the forms official."

For more information about National Health Care Decision Day, please call CHH Senior Services at 304.526.2695.