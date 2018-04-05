Most read
POLICE BLOTTER: Charleston Police Seek Animal Cruelty Suspect
Police found the animal about 8 p.m. Tuesday hanging from a tree with a chain around its neck. That incident occurred in the 1100 block of Madison Street. A March 29 incident on Fourth Avenue in Charleston involved a male pit bull with blue self-adhesive medical wrap tied around its waist and old wounds.
The phone number for the Charleston Police is 304-348-8111.
HUNTINGTON
Huntington's police reports printed April 4 showed a man arrested at about 5 a.m. April 4 for "threats in official and political matters" and disorderly conduct in the 2900 block of First Street.
A woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant at about 4 a.m. April 4 in the 400 block of W. 18th Street.
In addition, a man and woman from the same address in the 800 block of Fourth Avenue were charged with domestic battery (the male) and disorderly conduct (the female).
A female was charged with misdemeanor receipt and transfer of stolen goods April 3 in the 1100 block of 16th Street on April 3 at about 3:50 p.m.
Among incidents reported to HPD were:
- Second degree robbery at about 2:50 pm April 3 in the 900 block of Monroe Avenue;
- Two batteries --- one on 12th Street April 2 and another in the 1300 block of 5th Avenue on April 3.
- Breaking/entering April 3 at about 2:50 a.m. in the 800 block of Third Avenue;
- Forgery/uttering March 27 in the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue.