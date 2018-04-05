POLICE BLOTTER: Charleston Police Seek Animal Cruelty Suspect

Charleston Police seek a person of interest following two vicious incidents involving treatment of pit bulls. The man was seen walking the dog across the railroad tracks, a dog was heard squealing by neighbors, and the man was seen later on video without the dog.

Police found the animal about 8 p.m. Tuesday hanging from a tree with a chain around its neck. That incident occurred in the 1100 block of Madison Street. A March 29 incident on Fourth Avenue in Charleston involved a male pit bull with blue self-adhesive medical wrap tied around its waist and old wounds.

The phone number for the Charleston Police is 304-348-8111.

HUNTINGTON

Huntington's police reports printed April 4 showed a man arrested at about 5 a.m. April 4 for "threats in official and political matters" and disorderly conduct in the 2900 block of First Street.

A woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant at about 4 a.m. April 4 in the 400 block of W. 18th Street.

In addition, a man and woman from the same address in the 800 block of Fourth Avenue were charged with domestic battery (the male) and disorderly conduct (the female).

A female was charged with misdemeanor receipt and transfer of stolen goods April 3 in the 1100 block of 16th Street on April 3 at about 3:50 p.m.

Among incidents reported to HPD were:

- Second degree robbery at about 2:50 pm April 3 in the 900 block of Monroe Avenue;

- Two batteries --- one on 12th Street April 2 and another in the 1300 block of 5th Avenue on April 3.

- Breaking/entering April 3 at about 2:50 a.m. in the 800 block of Third Avenue;

- Forgery/uttering March 27 in the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue.