Administration & Finance Committee Meets Before Council Session

 Friday, April 6, 2018 - 00:31 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release

Huntington City Council's Administration and Finance Committee meets Monday, April 9 @ 6:30 p.m. immediately preceding the 7:30 p.m. council meeting. 

The agenda for the meeting in council chambers includes: 

 

1. Resolution: Contract to purchase 37 printers for e-citation program

2. Resolution: Contract/labor & materials for roof replacement @ traffic building

3. Resolution: Backhoe purchase

4. Resolution: Roof @ wastewater treatment plant

5. Resolution: Budget Revision #5

6. Other Matters as Necessary

