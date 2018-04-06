Most read
Administration & Finance Committee Meets Before Council Session
Friday, April 6, 2018 - 00:31 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
1. Resolution: Contract to purchase 37 printers for e-citation program
2. Resolution: Contract/labor & materials for roof replacement @ traffic building
3. Resolution: Backhoe purchase
4. Resolution: Roof @ wastewater treatment plant
5. Resolution: Budget Revision #5
6. Other Matters as Necessary