Up to 120 VA Employees Moving to Third Avenue in Huntington
Saturday, April 7, 2018 - 03:48 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
The VA’s MidSouth Healthcare Network performs medical coding of all billable outpatient encounters for VA medical centers in Kentucky and Tennessee and also handles medical coding for the Huntington VA Medical Center.
It is currently comprised of about 85 employees in Ceredo. It is moving into a larger space in downtown Huntington and will recruit an additional 40 employees. The move will occur in June or July.