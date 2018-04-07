Up to 120 VA Employees Moving to Third Avenue in Huntington

Mayor Steve Williams joined in announcing that the VA’s MidSouth Healthcare Network will be moving its operations to property owned by Dr. Joe Touma at 907 3rd Ave. in downtown Huntington this summer and will be adding more jobs.

The VA’s MidSouth Healthcare Network performs medical coding of all billable outpatient encounters for VA medical centers in Kentucky and Tennessee and also handles medical coding for the Huntington VA Medical Center.

It is currently comprised of about 85 employees in Ceredo. It is moving into a larger space in downtown Huntington and will recruit an additional 40 employees. The move will occur in June or July.