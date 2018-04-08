Barboursville Middle Student Brooklyn Nelson Appearing in Broadway Production of “Frozen”

Cabell County Schools would like to congratulate Barboursville Middle School student Brooklyn Nelson for her part in the successful launch of Disney’s “Frozen: The Broadway Musical”. The show opened to enthusiastic audiences Thursday, March 22, 2018 at the historic St. James Theater in New York City.

Brooklyn is originating the role of Young Elsa in the production, which is the stage adaptation of the popular Disney film, though featuring twice as many songs as the original film.

According to the official Disney website, www.frozenthemusical.com, the show “is the timeless tale of two sisters, pulled apart by a mysterious secret. Both are searching for love. They just don’t know where to find it.”

“Frozen” is not Brooklyn’s first Broadway show. The 13-year-old eighth grader previously appeared in “Matilda” as both Amanda and Small Girl swing and in both a developmental lab and pre-Broadway production of “Frozen” as Young Elsa.

Before pursuing a professional acting career, Brooklyn appeared in many local productions such as First Stage Theater Company’s “Once on this Island, Junior”.

In between her time in “Matilda” and “Frozen”, Brooklyn returned to study with her friends at Barboursville Middle School. Even though she is currently performing in New York City, Brooklyn remains enrolled at Barboursville Middle, completing her studies virtually.