International Design Award goes to local Interior Design Firm

The competition, sponsored by Kirsch, was a part of the International Window Coverings Expo (IWCE) held in Tampa, Florida in March of this year. The IWCE, the premier trade show and conference for window covering professionals, attracted thousands of attendees from around the globe to discover the latest products, technology and trends in window coverings.

The project with which Copper Leaf earned this award was a renovation that required light and noise control as well as increasing the visual impact of the singular window in the space. Blackout Pirouette shades from Hunter Douglas were specified for the window for light and privacy control, as well as a custom designed drapery and an upholstered cornice. This combination provided the acoustic and light protection for the space as well as style, pattern and visual balance.

Copper Leaf, who celebrates their 22nd anniversary this month, is a dealer of Hunter Douglas window treatments, along with offering access to specialty fabrics and professional workrooms for window treatments. A full display of both the Hunter Douglas products and the large selection of fabrics can be found at the Copper Leaf showroom. For more information, contact the studio at 415 Gilman Avenue, Marietta, Ohio, 740-373-9993 or www.copperleafinteriors.com.