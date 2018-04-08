Blizzard Alum Coaches Avalanche to Playoffs

For those who remember the Huntington Blizzard of the East Coast Hockey league, Jared Bednar posted a career high in points during the 1994–95 season, with 45 points in 64 Blizzard games.

Following his retirement , Bednar went into coaching. He just led the Colorado Avalanche to a playoff spot. The Avalanche defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-2.

In the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Avs face the Nashville Predators in a seven game series which will begin mid-week at Bridgestone Arena in Music City.

The Denver Post quoted the team's star center Nathan MacKinnon about the team's rise from last place to competing for the Stanley Cup:

“To make the playoffs, hopefully it becomes a routine thing,” said star center Nathan MacKinnon, who gave the Avs a 3-1 lead late in the second period. “But I don’t think we expected this until the last couple months, when we really started to believe. It’s an unbelievable accomplishment. It’s got to be one of best accomplishments in modern sports history. We came in last by 20 points (last season). We were the worst team in 25 years.”