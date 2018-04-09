HPD BLOTTER: Three Arrests, Arson/Burglary Reported

Huntington's Police reports of arrests and incidents for April 8, 2018 show three arrests and incidents that included an arson and a stolen auto.

Two of the arrests were warrant executions --- the first, April 7 in the 1100 block of 16th Street and the second, April 8 in the 2200 block of Fifth Avenue. At about 4 a.m. April 8 , a man was charged with obstruction of an officer and disorderly conduct.

Among incidents listed on the April 8 report are:

- April 6, 10 p.m. arson/burglary in the 900 block of Jackson Avenue;

- April 6, 9 p.m. petit larceny in the 200 block of Davis Street;

- April 8, 2:40 a.m. stolen auto, 3300 Nickel Plate Road;

- April 7, 4:00 a.m., destruction of property, 600 block of Marcum Terrace;

- April 7, 3:20 a.m. , DUI with bodily injury, 20th St/Norway Avenue.