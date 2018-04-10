New York Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Conspiracy in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A New York man who took part in drug conspiracy between 2016 and 2017 pled guilty in federal court in Huntington, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

Karl Nesly Lamerique, 31, entered his guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute heroin and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. United States Attorney Stuart commended the work of the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

“Great teamwork between the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force and United States Postal Inspection Service means another out-of-state drug dealer is out of business and headed to the big house,” said United States Attorney Stuart. “We are building remarkable relationships among our federal, state and local partners and utilizing every tool at our disposal to prosecute anyone selling dangerous drugs in our communities.”

From at least February of 2016 to June of 2017, Lamerique obtained quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California which were mailed to the Huntington and Cross Lanes areas. Lamerique and others would then distribute the drugs to customers in Cabell, Putnam, and Kanawha counties. Lamerique also utilized others to distribute drugs by providing large quantities of drugs on credit and receiving payment for the drugs after they were sold.

Lamerique admitted that during the conspiracy, he and others utilized a residence and a storage unit in Cross Lanes to store, prepare and distribute drugs. Lamerique provided drugs to individuals who stayed in the residence and distributed the drugs on behalf of Lamerique and another individual. On June 1, 2017, agents executed search warrants at the residence and storage unit. During the search, agents seized multiple firearms, ammunition, and over 3 kilograms of methamphetamine that was found to be 98% pure after testing by a forensic chemist. As part of his plea, Lamerique admitted that he was responsible for the distribution of up to 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine during the conspiracy.

Lamerique faces a mandatory minimum 10 years and up to life in federal prison when he is sentenced on July 19, 2018.

Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is responsible for the prosecution. The investigation was conducted by the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force and the United States Postal Inspection Service. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.

This case is being prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.