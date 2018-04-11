FLASHBACK: Back to the Future begins Sunday

NEW ON SCREEN: Possible Horror Icon, Truth or Dare, Battles Rampaging Apes

 Wednesday, April 11, 2018
(c) Universal

Friday the 13th brings a chilling addition to the cinematic horror line up which just opened A Quiet Place. 

Blumhouse which specializes in low budget horror films has delivered Insidious, The Purge, Sinister, Split, Paranormal Activity , Get Out and Whiplash, Ouija , Happy Death Day, and  now introduces "Truth or Dare." 

The potency of Blumhouse's hit network has firmly established that neither budget nor name actors are necessary for blockbuster returns, especially in the horror, thriller, science-fiction genres, which during one period catered to outdoor theaters and so-called urban grindhouses. 

Their first film --- Paranormal Activity --- returned $193 million in 2009 dollars on a miniscule budget of $15,000.

In perspective, the makers of the local indie horror, "Twelve Pole," invested only about $6,000 in their soon to debut work. "Twelve Pole" has already sold out its Thursday night April 26 7:30 p.m. screening at Marquee Pullman. A second screening will be added , according to the producer. 

Quiet Place and Truth or Dare will face The Rampage where star Dwayne Johnson attempts to prevent (what else?) an apocalypse from a colony of angry super apes running amuck. 

Leggy hold overs, I Can Only Imagine, Black Panther, and Tomb Raider continue in many cinemas.

For children, an animated heroic stray dog,  "Sgt. Stubby" opens, too. 


LAST CHANCE: (may vary by cinema) Paul; Game Night; Peter Rabbit; Unsane; God is not Dead: Light in Darkness.

 

BLUMEHOUSE'S TRUTH OR DARE

A harmless game of "Truth or Dare" among friends turns deadly when someone or something begins to punish those who tell a lie or refuse the dare.

SGT STUBBY AMERICAN HERO

The incredible true story of a stray dog who became a hero of the First World War. For his keen instincts and fierce loyalty, Stubby is still recognized today as the most decorated canine in American history and the first promoted to the rank of Sergeant in the U.S. Army. (Animation)

RAMPAGE

Primatologist Davis Okoye (Dwayne Johnson), a man who keeps people at a distance, shares an unshakable bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent, silverback gorilla who has been in his care since birth. But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry mutates this gentle ape into a raging creature of enormous size. To make matters worse, it's soon discovered there are other similarly altered animals. As these newly created alpha predators tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with a discredited genetic engineer to secure an antidote, fighting his way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend.

COMING

I FEEL PRETTY

In I FEEL PRETTY a woman who struggles with feelings of deep insecurity and low self-esteem, that hold her back everyday, wakes from a brutal fall in an exercise class believing she is suddenly a supermodel. With this newfound confidence she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly, but what will happen when she realizes her appearance never changed?

TRAFFIK

 In the action packed thriller, Traffik, Brea (Paula Patton) and John (Omar Epps) are off for a romantic weekend in the mountains. Isolated at a remote estate, the couple is surprised by the arrival of two friends, Darren (Laz Alonso) and Malia (Roselyn Sanchez). Just when the weekend starts to get back on track, a violent biker gang turns up and begins to torment them. The foursome are forced to fight for their lives against the gang who will stop at nothing to protect their secrets.

FLASHBACK CINEMA

Sunday and Wednesday , April 15 & 18 , 3:30-7:00 p.m. 

BACK TO THE FUTURE (1985) One of the most popular films of the 1980's, this time-travel comedy directed by Robert Zemeckis stars Michael J. Fox as average American teenager Marty McFly. Through a chance encounter with mad scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), who has built a time machine out of a plutonian-powered Delorean car, Marty becomes transported to the year 1955 and must find a way to get "back to the future." ("Roads? Where we're going, we don't need roads!") Rated PG


HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN 16

 

STARTS FRIDAY APRIL 13

(PG-13) Horror
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey, Violett Beane, Nolan Gerard Funk

DIRECTOR
Jeff Wadlow

More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:00PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Rampage (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 47 min.

CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy

DIRECTOR
Brad Peyton

More Information ► 2D 12:10PM12:50PM3:10PM6:10PM6:50PM8:50PM 3D 3:50PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 25 min.

CAST
Helena Bonham Carter, Gérard Depardieu

DIRECTOR
Bibo Bergeron, Dan St. Pierre

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:05PM4:25PM6:40PM

Trailer ▶

Blockers (R)

Comedy
1 hr. 42 min.

CAST
Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, John Cena, Kathryn Newton

DIRECTOR
Kay Cannon

More Information ► 2D 1:20PM4:20PM7:20PM9:50PM

Trailer ▶

Chappaquiddick (PG-13)

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Kate Mara, Ed Helms, Jason Clarke, Bruce Dern

DIRECTOR
John Curran

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:00PM6:00PM8:30PM

Trailer ▶

A Quiet Place (PG-13)

Horror
1 hr. 30 min.

CAST
Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds

DIRECTOR
John Krasinski

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:00PM9:20PM

(R) Drama
2 hr. 0 min.

CAST
Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent

DIRECTOR
Tyler Perry

More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:15PM6:15PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶

Ready Player One (PG-13)

SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 20 min.

CAST
Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T.J. Miller

DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg

More Information ► 2D 12:10PM3:20PM6:30PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

Pacific Rim: Uprising (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 51 min.

CAST
John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny, Jing Tian

DIRECTOR
Steven S. DeKnight

More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:50PM

Trailer ▶

Sherlock Gnomes (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 26 min.

CAST
James McAvoy, Emily Blunt, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Maggie Smith

DIRECTOR
John Stevenson

More Information ► 2D 12:15PM2:30PM4:45PM7:05PM9:15PM

Trailer ▶

I Can Only Imagine (PG)

Family
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
Dennis Quaid, Cloris Leachman, Trace Adkins, J. Michael Finley

DIRECTOR
Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:00PM

Trailer ▶

Love, Simon (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
Nick Robinson, Katherine Langford, Logan Miller, Jennifer Garner

DIRECTOR
Greg Berlanti

More Information ► 2D 12:35PM3:45PM6:45PM9:25PM

Trailer ▶

Tomb Raider (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu

DIRECTOR
Roar Uthaug

More Information ► 2D 12:55PM3:55PM6:55PM9:45PM

Trailer ▶

A Wrinkle in Time (PG)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw

DIRECTOR
Ava DuVernay

More Information ► 2D 12:05PM3:05PM6:05PM8:45PM

Trailer ▶

Black Panther (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 14 min.

CAST
Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira

DIRECTOR
Ryan Coogler

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:35PM9:45PM
