NEW ON SCREEN: Possible Horror Icon, Truth or Dare, Battles Rampaging Apes
The potency of Blumhouse's hit network has firmly established that neither budget nor name actors are necessary for blockbuster returns, especially in the horror, thriller, science-fiction genres, which during one period catered to outdoor theaters and so-called urban grindhouses.
Their first film --- Paranormal Activity --- returned $193 million in 2009 dollars on a miniscule budget of $15,000.
In perspective, the makers of the local indie horror, "Twelve Pole," invested only about $6,000 in their soon to debut work. "Twelve Pole" has already sold out its Thursday night April 26 7:30 p.m. screening at Marquee Pullman. A second screening will be added , according to the producer.
Quiet Place and Truth or Dare will face The Rampage where star Dwayne Johnson attempts to prevent (what else?) an apocalypse from a colony of angry super apes running amuck.
Leggy hold overs, I Can Only Imagine, Black Panther, and Tomb Raider continue in many cinemas.
For children, an animated heroic stray dog, "Sgt. Stubby" opens, too.
LAST CHANCE: (may vary by cinema) Paul; Game Night; Peter Rabbit; Unsane; God is not Dead: Light in Darkness.
BLUMEHOUSE'S TRUTH OR DARE
A harmless game of "Truth or Dare" among friends turns deadly when someone or something begins to punish those who tell a lie or refuse the dare.
SGT STUBBY AMERICAN HERO
The incredible true story of a stray dog who became a hero of the First World War. For his keen instincts and fierce loyalty, Stubby is still recognized today as the most decorated canine in American history and the first promoted to the rank of Sergeant in the U.S. Army. (Animation)
RAMPAGE
Primatologist Davis Okoye (Dwayne Johnson), a man who keeps people at a distance, shares an unshakable bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent, silverback gorilla who has been in his care since birth. But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry mutates this gentle ape into a raging creature of enormous size. To make matters worse, it's soon discovered there are other similarly altered animals. As these newly created alpha predators tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with a discredited genetic engineer to secure an antidote, fighting his way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend.
COMING
I FEEL PRETTY
In I FEEL PRETTY a woman who struggles with feelings of deep insecurity and low self-esteem, that hold her back everyday, wakes from a brutal fall in an exercise class believing she is suddenly a supermodel. With this newfound confidence she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly, but what will happen when she realizes her appearance never changed?
TRAFFIK
In the action packed thriller, Traffik, Brea (Paula Patton) and John (Omar Epps) are off for a romantic weekend in the mountains. Isolated at a remote estate, the couple is surprised by the arrival of two friends, Darren (Laz Alonso) and Malia (Roselyn Sanchez). Just when the weekend starts to get back on track, a violent biker gang turns up and begins to torment them. The foursome are forced to fight for their lives against the gang who will stop at nothing to protect their secrets.
FLASHBACK CINEMA
Sunday and Wednesday , April 15 & 18 , 3:30-7:00 p.m.
BACK TO THE FUTURE (1985) One of the most popular films of the 1980's, this time-travel comedy directed by Robert Zemeckis stars Michael J. Fox as average American teenager Marty McFly. Through a chance encounter with mad scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), who has built a time machine out of a plutonian-powered Delorean car, Marty becomes transported to the year 1955 and must find a way to get "back to the future." ("Roads? Where we're going, we don't need roads!") Rated PG
HUNTINGTON, WV
MARQUEE PULLMAN 16
STARTS FRIDAY APRIL 13(PG-13) Horror
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey, Violett Beane, Nolan Gerard Funk
DIRECTOR
Jeff Wadlow
More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:00PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Rampage (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 47 min.
CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy
DIRECTOR
Brad Peyton
More Information ► 2D 12:10PM12:50PM3:10PM6:10PM6:50PM8:50PM 3D 3:50PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero (PG)Animation
1 hr. 25 min.
CAST
Helena Bonham Carter, Gérard Depardieu
DIRECTOR
Bibo Bergeron, Dan St. Pierre
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:05PM4:25PM6:40PM
Trailer ▶
Blockers (R)Comedy
1 hr. 42 min.
CAST
Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, John Cena, Kathryn Newton
DIRECTOR
Kay Cannon
More Information ► 2D 1:20PM4:20PM7:20PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Chappaquiddick (PG-13)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Kate Mara, Ed Helms, Jason Clarke, Bruce Dern
DIRECTOR
John Curran
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:00PM6:00PM8:30PM
Trailer ▶
A Quiet Place (PG-13)Horror
1 hr. 30 min.
CAST
Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds
DIRECTOR
John Krasinski
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:00PM9:20PM
(R) Drama
2 hr. 0 min.
CAST
Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent
DIRECTOR
Tyler Perry
More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:15PM6:15PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
Ready Player One (PG-13)SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 20 min.
CAST
Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T.J. Miller
DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg
More Information ► 2D 12:10PM3:20PM6:30PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Pacific Rim: Uprising (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny, Jing Tian
DIRECTOR
Steven S. DeKnight
More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Sherlock Gnomes (PG)Animation
1 hr. 26 min.
CAST
James McAvoy, Emily Blunt, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Maggie Smith
DIRECTOR
John Stevenson
More Information ► 2D 12:15PM2:30PM4:45PM7:05PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
I Can Only Imagine (PG)Family
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
Dennis Quaid, Cloris Leachman, Trace Adkins, J. Michael Finley
DIRECTOR
Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:00PM
Trailer ▶
Love, Simon (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
Nick Robinson, Katherine Langford, Logan Miller, Jennifer Garner
DIRECTOR
Greg Berlanti
More Information ► 2D 12:35PM3:45PM6:45PM9:25PM
Trailer ▶
Tomb Raider (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu
DIRECTOR
Roar Uthaug
More Information ► 2D 12:55PM3:55PM6:55PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
A Wrinkle in Time (PG)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw
DIRECTOR
Ava DuVernay
More Information ► 2D 12:05PM3:05PM6:05PM8:45PM
Trailer ▶
Black Panther (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 14 min.
CAST
Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira
DIRECTOR
Ryan Coogler
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:35PM9:45PM
