Scholarship donors, recipients to be honored at annual brunch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va . - Marshall University donors and current recipients of privately funded scholarships will be honored at the annual Scholarship Honor Brunch 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 14, in the Memorial Student Center’s Don Morris Room on the Huntington campus.

Mary Bunten, 22, of Huntington, is a biotechnology major who will serve as a guest speaker for the event and will talk about how being a scholarship recipient has positively impacted her life. Bunten said she is grateful for the donors making a conscious investment in the future leaders coming from Marshall University.

“Because I received the Nancy Pelphrey Scholarship, I was able to have a refund that helped me when I went to present my research at an international conference in analytical chemistry and biochemistry in Orlando, Florida, this past February,” Bunten said. “Because of donors, I was able to go through my entire undergraduate career without a single loan which is unheard of anymore. That is why I, as well as many other students, are thankful for the selflessness of these donors and their contributions. Scholarships only inspire students to work harder to achieve such awards, which triggers a chain reaction through the rest of their career in the direction of success.”

Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert will make remarks and there will be musical performances by School of Music students Melissa Saab, Mats Lemberger, Kyle Smith and Shirin Azadi. Organizers anticipate 400 people to attend.

This event is an annual observance at which donors and scholarship recipients are able to meet one another. To learn how you can establish a scholarship to help students succeed, please contact Krystle Davis at the Marshall University Foundation by phone at 304-696-6781 or by e-mail at nichols50@marshall.edu.