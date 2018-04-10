Most read
POLICE BLOTTER: Woman Arrested for Beheading Man; HPD Executes Warrants
Tuesday, April 10, 2018 - 03:07 Updated 1 hour ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
The woman was arrested April 1 covered in blood and wearing gloves. She reportedly told a deputy, "You have to take me back (to the house) to get my heads." Deputies later found a man decapitated inside his home. Mills dad told reporters she had been dating the victim. HPD BLOTTER Huntington Police on April 8 executed five warrants. The first was at about 1:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Fifth Avenue, followed by about 10:10 a.m. in the 1200 block of 26th Street, about 3:48 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hal Greer Blvd., about 7:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Marcum Terrace, and about 9:55 p.m. in the 900 block of Monroe Avenue. Other arrests were for disorderly conduct, domestic battery, shoplifting , panhandling, and Paraphernalia. Among major incidents reported to HPD were: - Wanton endangerment, brandishing a firearm, unlawful restraint, and petit larceny about 6:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Marcum Terrace; - Possession of a controlled substance at about 7:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Marcum Terrace; - Shoplifting in the 3100 block of Rt. 60 at about 7:30 p.m. - Panhandling 31st St. Bridge off ramp at about 2:30 p.m.